Taste of the Town returns for 34th time 

Taste of the Town returned for the 34th time on Sunday, once again nestled in the hills at Blomgren Ranch.

After checking in at the 29-acre ranch on Sierra Highway, guests strolled past a detailed replica of an Old West town and then onto the lawn, where Santa Clarita’s finest wineries, breweries, and restaurants could show off what they had to offer.

Mayor Jason Gibbs said his favorite part of the event was the food and, of course, the cause the event was dedicated to.

“All these wonderful local restaurants — lots of mom and pops and we got some chains, they’re bringing incredible culinary pieces out here to help kids, to help families, to help those who are dealing with mental issues of domestic abuse,” said Gibbs. “It’s a great event, it’s a warm event. Just love being here.”

Luis Isiordia, a part owner of Xalisco Bar & Grill Cosina Mexicana, serves their grilled barbecue ribs to event attendees during the 34th annual Taste of the Town at Blomgren Ranch on Sierra Highway near Agua Dulce, Calif., on Sunday, May 8, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Taste of the Town is hosted by the Child & Family Center, with proceeds from the event going towards the center’s programs for children and teen mental health, drug and alcohol treatment and domestic violence services.

The food options were in no short supply, with local restaurants such as Marston’s, Blossom Bar & Grill and Susie B’s Kitchen helping fill the stomachs of attendees.

Also helping feed the crowd was the College of the Canyons’ Culinary Program. They served an interesting corn-centric dish that featured corn chile, corn pico de gallo, corn water, garlic, onion and spices.

Michelle Razzano, a chef instructor for COC’s culinary program, said the event was important for her students because learning how to cook is also learning how to serve.

Omaya and Lama Saab of Omaya;s Lebanese Cuisine serve hummus and falafel to event attendees during the 34th annual Taste of the Town at Blomgren Ranch on Sierra Highway near Agua Dulce, Calif., on Sunday, May 8, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“We tried to come here every year to show the students how important it is just to give back to our community,” said Razzano. “We can be wonderful chefs and have amazing places that we work at, but it’s super important to get back to our community and to be involved in as much community and charitable work as we can.”

Also to help draw the 21-and-over crowd in were local breweries and wineries such as Lucky Luke Brewing Company, Pocock Brewing Company, PRP Wine International and Taste of the Vineyard — among many others.

This year, a silent auction was held, as opposed to a live one, for several gift baskets, travel opportunities and special events.