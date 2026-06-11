Patsy Ayala | A Summer of Stories Awaits at the Santa Clarita Public Library 

As a mother, some of my favorite summer memories are the quiet moments spent reading with my children. Whether it was turning pages together before bedtime, visiting the library to pick out a new stack of books or watching their imaginations come alive through stories, reading always had a way of making summer feel a little more magical.

Those moments didn’t just fill time during the school break. They sparked curiosity, creativity and connection as a family. That is one of the reasons I am so excited to see the Santa Clarita Public Library’s Summer Reading Program return once again. This year’s theme, “Unearth a Story,” perfectly captures the adventure waiting for residents of all ages as they discover new books, programs and experiences throughout the summer.

Running now through Friday, July 24, the program encourages families to read, learn and explore together while creating memories that can last a lifetime.

The season officially kicks off on Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch (24500 Main St.), where families can enjoy hands-on activities, learn about the Summer Reading Challenge and get a preview of the many programs still to come.

Participants can also track their reading at SantaClaritaReads.com to earn books and prizes, making reading both rewarding and fun for every age group.

The Summer Reading Program is thoughtfully designed with something for everyone. The programs highlighted here are just a sample of the many opportunities available this summer, and I encourage residents to explore the full schedule at Library.SantaClarita.gov.

Beginning with our youngest readers, babies, toddlers and preschoolers can enjoy early-learning experiences like “Little Explorers,” taking place Monday, June 15, at both the Valencia (23743 Valencia Blvd.) and Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy (18601 Soledad Canyon Road) library branches. This interactive program combines sensory play, art and exploration, helping young children build foundational skills while having fun. Families can also look forward to “Cuenta Cuentos” on Thursday, July 2, at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, a bilingual story time that introduces children to the joy of storytelling in both English and Spanish.

For children, tweens and teens, the library offers a wide range of engaging programs that blend creativity, learning and play. “Crafternoon: Dinosaur Terrarium / I-Spy Jar” on Tuesday, June 16, invites participants to get creative and make unique keepsakes, while the Library Express event on Thursday, June 18, at the Canyon Country Community Center (18410 Sierra Highway), brings books, crafts and games directly into the community. This event also connects families to the Summer Lunch Program, providing free meals for youth 18-and-under. For those looking to stay active, “Unplug and Play: Floor is Lava” on Tuesday, June 23, offers a fun, high-energy experience that encourages movement, teamwork and imagination.

Adults and seniors also have exciting opportunities to connect and create this summer. The “Marble Suncatchers” workshop on Wednesday, June 17, at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch offers a relaxing, hands-on artistic experience, while “Books and Brews,” taking place that same evening at Lucky Luke Brewing (25108 Rye Canyon Loop), provides a unique and social book club setting. Participants will discuss “Camp Damascus” by Chuck Tingle, creating space for thoughtful conversation and community connection.

In addition to its engaging programming, the Summer Reading Program continues to support families through the return of Lunch at the Library, a project of the California State Library funded by the State of California. Available at select library branches Monday through Friday, this program provides free, healthy meals for youth 18 and under, helping ensure that every child has access to the nourishment they need during the summer months.

Programs like these highlight the vital role the Santa Clarita Public Library plays in the community. The library branches are places where learning blooms, where creativity is encouraged and where community members of all ages can come together in meaningful ways. As we look ahead to the kickoff event and the many weeks of programming that follow, I encourage every resident to take part in this year’s Summer Reading Program. Whether you attend an event, participate in the reading challenge or simply spend time exploring the shelves, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

To learn more about the Summer Reading Program, including a full schedule of events and how to participate, please visit Library.SantaClarita.gov. This summer, get ready to “Unearth a Story” and discover something new along the way.

Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Ayala is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].