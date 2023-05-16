The Olde World Emporium starts GoFundMe to stay in SCV  

The Olde World Emporium opened its doors in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, making its place as Santa Clarita’s first witch shop.

They braved the battles that came with operating a business in the pandemic with no relief or government assistance. Almost three years later they are facing a new challenge – rent spikes.

Dylan Bauer, owner of The Olde World Emporium, said the original rent price for his 1,900-square-foot shop was $3,200 per month.

Over the last two years his rent has grown from $3,200 monthly to $3,500 to $4,500 to finally $7,500.

With the $4,300 increase from the original agreed-upon rent, Bauer is left in a position he cannot afford.

He is now trying to move the shop from Lyons Avenue to a new Santa Clarita location that will have him, his team and the shop.

“I do want to emphasize that we are not moving because we do not have the community or we do not have the support, or we cannot afford to stay afloat,” said Bauer. “We are moving for the mere fact that our rent is astronomic and we have to find a new space.”

To make the move possible, he has set up a GoFundMe page.

“The GoFundMe is put in place to assist with the funds needed to move this space and find another retail space within the Santa Clarita area, so that we can keep the Santa Clarita metaphysical, spiritual community alive,” said Bauer.

The “Help Preserve Mystic Dylan’s Apothecary-Witch Shop” GoFundMe page has an $8,000 goal set up, and as of the time of this publication, has raised $5,025.

“It was pretty overwhelming,” said Bauer of seeing the amount raised. “I mean I think that goes to show just how much people believe in the shop and in the space. A lot of people see it as more than a retail store. We are a safe haven.”

Those who would like to donate to Bauer’s GoFundMe can do so at bit.ly/3MdQjv5.