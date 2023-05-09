Three Canyon Country co-workers accused of assault 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating three men on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a man reported he was beaten by his coworkers in Canyon Country.

The victim was reportedly hanging out with his alleged attackers at an apartment complex around 8 p.m. Friday in the 27300 block of Rock Rose Lane in Canyon Country, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The three suspects — two 27-year-olds and a 53-year-old — all lived in the building where the alleged assault took place, according to a Sheriff’s Station report.

While no weapons were used, the nature of the assault resulted in the elevated charges, Arriaga said.

“When multiple people are physically assaulting one person, it becomes assault with a deadly weapon,” she said, describing the charge.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for moderate injuries, according to a Sheriff’s Station report.

All three suspects remained in custody as of the publication of this story, Sheriff’s Station officials said.