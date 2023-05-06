Two hurt in deputy-involved crash 

Two people were injured in a deputy-involved collision that happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Placerita Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, according to Lt. Luis Molina of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, who confirmed there were no arrests made at the scene of the crash.

Both the deputy and the “civilian” were taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for medical treatment, he said.