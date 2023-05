USC football player Mason Cobb helped the Santa Clarita Wildcats youth football club raise money with a charity painting event recently at Painting with a Twist at the Westfield Valencia Town Center. According to a news release, 50% of the proceeds went back to the youth tackle football and cheer program for boys and girls ages 6 to 14 years old.

Twenty- five participants begin painting ” Battle Cry Masterpiece” during Santa Clarita Wildcats Youth Football charity event fundraiser held at Painting with a Twist in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 042223. Dan Watson/The Sign

USC football linebacker Mason Cobb, left, talks about growing up with painting as a youngster as instructor Viola Churchill displays” Battle Cry Masterpiece” that 24 participants will paint during Santa Clarita Wildcats Youth Football charity event fundraiser held at Painting with a Twist in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 042223. Dan Watson/The Signal

Girlfriend Harmony McKinney, left, ties the painting apron on USC football linebacker Mason Cobb, as he 24 participants who will paint the USC logon during Santa Clarita Wildcats Youth Football charity event fundraiser held at Painting with a Twist in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 042223. Dan Watson/The Signal

