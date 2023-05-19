Vehicle rollover sends 1 to hospital 

One person was transported to a local hospital after a vehicle overturned in Newhall on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:04 p.m. to a traffic collision atvSierra Highway and Newhall Avenue, according to Caitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department. They arrived on the scene at 2:09 p.m.

The traffic crash resulted in one vehicle rolling over with a person inside taken to the hospital at 2:21 p.m.

The extent of the patient’s injuries is unknown at the time of this publication, per fire officials.