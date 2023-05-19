Vehicle rollover sends 1 to hospital 

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

One person was transported to a local hospital after a vehicle overturned in Newhall on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:04 p.m. to a traffic collision atvSierra Highway and Newhall Avenue, according to Caitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department. They arrived on the scene at 2:09 p.m. 

The traffic crash resulted in one vehicle rolling over with a person inside taken to the hospital at 2:21 p.m.  

The extent of the patient’s injuries is unknown at the time of this publication, per fire officials.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS