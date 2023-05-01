Zonta honors Hanlin with Sarro Award

News release

Zonta’s 38th Women in Service event, held March 25, recognized 20 nonprofit volunteers for their community service, leadership and making a difference by “Working for a Cause, not Applause” to help others. Holly Hanlin received the Carmen Sarro Award for her exceptional service to others in the community and

making it a better place to live.

Hanlin is currently president of Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley. A member since 2019, she immediately joined the fashion show committee and modeled. The next year, as vice president, membership, despite COVID-19, she brought new members into the club and arranged women speakers that were aligned with the club’s philosophy of helping women and children.

Hanlin has supported the club’s high school program – Dream It, Be It – mentoring between 60 to 100 girls at all-day events. She donates her time and financial support to all program committee meetings and provides her recommendations and advice.

Previously, she was a Girl Scout leader, with 44 girls in her troop at one time. Service projects included L.A. Family Housing shelter, where the girls helped serve food and check in homeless people and their families for meals. The troop would decorate the cafeteria for Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Halloween to make it festive while leaving goodie bags for the children and other heart-inspiring tasks.

Some of her young Girl Scouts are now involved in organizations such as Zonta, WiSH Foundation and Soroptimist.

Hanlin joined Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in 2013 as a volunteer in the Women’s Unit, helping others and running errands for nurses. She volunteers for the Henry Mayo Hospital Bingo or Bust committee, helping with proceeds going to the Sheila Veloz Breast Center. She has volunteered at the Betty Ferguson Foundation, Bridge to Home, Family Promise and more.

When in the fourth grade, her teacher asked her to mentor a special needs child and she has continued to volunteer throughout her teen years and adulthood. She continues to help and work toward the betterment of women and girls.

Contributing to the enjoyment of the Women in Service event, the Canyon High School Madrigals Choir sang the national anthem and other songs for the 135 attendees.