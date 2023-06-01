40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto and grand theft 

A 40-year-old transient was arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto and grand theft on Wednesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were notified at approximately 10 a.m. of a stolen vehicle within the area of 24509 Town Center Drive.

Deputies located the stolen vehicle in a parking garage. They detained a man observed removing boxes and other items from the vehicle.

“A search of the boxes resulted in the discovery of tools commonly used for theft, as well as several spools of copper wire, some also found in the vehicle,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

The man was arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto and grand theft. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.