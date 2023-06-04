4th annual Car and Motorcycle Show raises funds for veteran community and historic preservation 

Cars and motorcycles of many generations lined up at Castaic Lake RV Park for the 4th annual Car & Motorcycle Show put on by the Sons of The American Legion Post 507 on Saturday.

Members of the Sons of The American Legion include males of all ages whose parents or grandparents served in the U.S. military.

According to Chuck Strong, a member of The American Legion Post 507, the event has been hosted for six years, but has taken residence at the Castaic Lake RV Park for four years now.

Attendees examine some of the dozens of cars on display at the Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car & Motorcycle Show held at the Castaic RV Park in Castaic on Saturday, 0601723. Dan Watson/The Signal

The idea for a car and motorcycle show fundraiser originated from an American Legion member who was a “car enthusiast,” as Ron Perez, a commander for The American Legion Post 507, described.

Some of the vintage and luxury vehicles included: a 1970 Chevy C10, 1955 Pontiac Laurentian, 1960 Chevy Impala, 1966 VW micro bus, 1948 Jeep Willys Daniel Deluxe and a 2017 Indian motorcycle.

“There are more cars than ever here this year,” said Perez.

Attendees examine some of the dozens of cars on display at the Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car & Motorcycle Show held at the Castaic RV Park in Castaic on Saturday, 0601723. Dan Watson/The Signal

Attendees were able to cast their votes for “fan favorite” cars in various categories.

Live music, raffles, vendors, drinks and food were also in place for attendees to enjoy.

The fundraiser served as a means to raise money to give back to the local veteran community and support restoration efforts for The American Legion Post 507’s home, also known as the historic American Theater built by William S. Hart.

Attendees examine some of the dozens of cars on display at the Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car & Motorcycle Show held at the Castaic RV Park in Castaic on Saturday, 0601723. Dan Watson/The Signal

“It’s a historical building that should be open to the community,” said Michelle Henry, member of The American Legion Post 507.

Mike Berlow, commander of the Sons of The American Legion Post 507, said that the response from the veteran community has been filled with a sense of appreciation and that is why he continues the Legion’s efforts.

“They like to know they matter,” said Berlow.

The licence plate of a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, of the dozens of cars on display at the Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car & Motorcycle Show held at the Castaic RV Park in Castaic on Saturday, 0601723. Dan Watson/The Signal