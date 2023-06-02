Assembly approves 11 Schiavo bills

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, successfully passed eight bills off the Assembly floor this week, bringing her total number of bills now in the Senate to 11.

More than half of her bills received bipartisan support, according to a statement released by the assemblywoman’s office.

“My office continues to advance the priorities we set out to accomplish from day one: housing people can afford, solutions to homelessness, access to health care, and keeping our communities safe,” Schiavo said in the release. “This package of bills seeks to create vibrant and safe communities for future generations.”

The release provided the following summary of Schiavo’s 11 bills that are now in the Senate:

• IDs for Low Income & Unhoused Californians (Assembly Bill 464): Exempts individuals who meet specified eligibility requirements for specified assistance programs from paying a fee for various vital records.

• Streamline Affordable & Homeless Housing Development (AB 519): Reduces administrative costs to produce affordable housing by establishing a workgroup tasked with developing a unified application and review process for affordable housing grants, loans and tax incentives.

• Remove Red Tape on Affordable Housing (AB 911): Creates a faster delivery of affordable homes and financing throughout the state by streamlining the covenant removal process and allowing affordable housing developers to remove the restrictive density requirement prior to purchase of the property.

• Protecting Medicare for Seniors (Assembly Joint Resolution 4): Urges President Joe Biden to end the Accountable Care Organization Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health Model, eliminating corporate profiteering and expanding consumer-directed access to care established through traditional Medicare.

• Postpartum Parenatal & Infant Care (AB 608): Provides nurturing, supportive and culturally competent postpartum care for new moms enrolled in Medi-Cal for a full year after a pregnancy ends.

• Sick Day for Nurses & Healthcare Workers (AB 1359): Provides health workers, who encounter and treat illness every day, additional sick days to perform the best for their patients.

• Electronic Medical Record Accessibility (AB 1697): Permits the use of electronic signatures to authorize disclosure of medical information and genetic test results, reducing administrative barriers patients face in authorizing medical providers to share their medical records.

• Elder & Adult Abuse Reporting (AB 751): Ensures older adults and people with disabilities who are victims of major crimes receive the care and support from law enforcement they need.

• Gun Safety Training for Concealed Carry (AB 1133): Centralizes information on proper concealed carry practices and creates statewide testing standards in order to receive a concealed carry permit.

• Banning Hazardous Chemicals in Astroturf (AB 1423): Prohibits the manufacture or sale of artificial turf that contain the toxic forever chemicals beginning in 2025 and creates an installation moratorium starting in 2024 for public entities, public or private schools, or public or private institutions of higher learning.

• Community Water Protection (AB 1631): Allows for a review by the State Water Resources Control Board of applications still pending for 30 years or more, which includes the application for the CEMEX mega-mine.