Autonomy in open-plan office workers. How to achieve it 

Popular in the business world, open-plan offices are spaces full of possibilities, but also where true employee autonomy is difficult to achieve. Freedom and independence in decision-making can bring significant benefits to an organization, including increased engagement, productivity, and job satisfaction. How do you bring autonomy to open-plan office spaces, which are inherently communal and often lack privacy? Read the article and learn how to help your team achieve self-reliance in an open office to the benefit of the entire organization.

Open space deprives employees of autonomy on many levels

Open space, a popular office design concept that aims to promote collaboration and communication among employees, can unfortunately deprive them of autonomy on many levels. The boundaries of private office space are disappearing, which means that every employee activity is visible to others. This leads to a sense of constant supervision by superiors or team members. In addition, loud conversations, phone calls, and other sounds can be a major distraction for those who need silence to perform tasks with concentration.

Above all, the lack of privacy, noise, and constant breaks in concentration can lead to a decrease in efficiency and the sense of a lack of autonomy. Therefore, while open space has its advantages, it is worth noting the possible negative consequences and ensuring that everyone is comfortable in the professional environment. The most satisfied employees are those with a wide range of job choices and control over privacy, and who feel that their employer trusts them.

Why is autonomy at work important?

Autonomy at work is fundamental for many reasons. First, it is a key factor in building commitment and job satisfaction. When employees are free to make decisions and do their work, they have a greater sense of responsibility and are more committed to what they do. Autonomy allows them to use their unique skills and talents, which in turn leads to better results. The freedom to work also encourages innovation. When people feel free to explore new ideas, they are more likely to think creatively and solve problems. Autonomy allows for career development. Employees who are in control of their work have more opportunities to learn and succeed.

How to provide autonomy to open-plan office workers

Workers who do not have control over their working conditions or the ability to choose where they perform their duties feel oppressed. In open-plan offices, ensuring staff autonomy can be a challenge. One way to provide greater control over the work environment is with Hushoffice acoustic booths for individual and team tasks. These mobile spaces provide a place to focus on tasks that require concentration and an opportunity to break away from the all-day use of a desk in a noisy open space. They can be easily rearranged and adapted to the current needs of the office, giving employees the opportunity to change their work environment according to individual preferences.

Ability to choose where to work

Within an open-plan space, it is worthwhile to separate out zones tailored to different needs and the specificity of the tasks performed. A variety of private spaces, such as acoustic booths, collaboration areas, phone call areas and coffee shop annexes help balance open offices and provide greater autonomy.

Acoustic cabins are redefining the concept of the work environment by providing employees with choices, both physically and environmentally. The first level is concerned with the specific features of office cubicles, such as their size, structure (open or semi-open), and working position (sitting or standing). Will it be a single-person booth that guarantees silence and focus, or perhaps a four-person hushMeet, which is ideal for brainstorming and spontaneous meetings? The second level of selection refers to environmental conditions that can be adjusted to individual preferences, such as lighting, ventilation, and noise in the background. In this way, acoustic pods give employees control over their work environment, increasing satisfaction, motivation, and creativity.

Turn chaos into calm

Employees in open-plan offices often face excessive noise, which affects their concentration and work efficiency. Smaller acoustic boxes such as the hushHybrid, with their finely tuned sound insulation technology, make it possible to effectively mitigate this problem. However, they do not introduce total silence, as this would be unnatural. Surrounding sounds are merely reduced to a pleasant background level, and conversations inside the cabin are not heard outside. Using single and multi-person office cubicles, rearranging the office is simple and cost-effective, allowing the space to adapt to the changing needs of the team.