Barger seeks landmark status for ‘Old Glory’ oak tree

News release

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is introducing a motion asking the Board of Supervisors to designate a centuries-old oak tree known as “Old Glory” as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.

This towering 70-foot oak tree, which is over 400 years old, is located at Pico Canyon Park. It made international news in 2003 when activist John Quigley climbed into the oak and stayed there for 72 days in support of preserving the tree in the face of new residential development in Stevenson Ranch.

Ultimately, the developer agreed to move the tree to its current location rather than chop it down.

“Old Glory means a lot to the community and is deserving of the protection that being a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark brings,” Barger, who represents the county’s 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said in a prepared statement. “This oak symbolizes strength and perseverance. I want to make sure we take all the actions possible to preserve community assets like Old Glory. We must be good environmental stewards and I take the responsibility seriously.”

The motion calls for the director of the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning to initiate the nomination process for Old Glory as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark. The board is scheduled to vote upon the motion on July 11.