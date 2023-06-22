Bill Miranda | A Glance Through the Kaleidoscope

Santa Clarita is brimming with artistic expression. Beyond its picturesque landscapes and vibrant community, the city boasts a diverse and thriving arts scene that captivates residents and visitors alike. From entrancing sculptures adorning public spaces to thought-provoking galleries showcasing contemporary masterpieces, Santa Clarita offers a kaleidoscope of creativity that appeals to all artistic sensibilities.

Each day, residents have the opportunity to embark on a journey through the rich, artistic tapestry of Santa Clarita, unveiling the hidden gems and notable landmarks that make this city beautiful. The city features a vast scene of artistic expression, including live performances of an array of genres at The Main, a “Sculpture Garden” brightening the Canyon Country Community Center and the newest art exhibition in the First Floor Gallery located at City Hall that goes beyond visual art, offering a multi-sensory experience that engages the imagination with the theme of “Fantasy.”

Art comes in all forms at The Main (24266 Main St.) in Old Town Newhall. Experience a dynamic and affordable showcase of entertainment here each month.

This vibrant venue presents an eclectic blend of shows that cater to all ages featuring a mix of free and reasonably priced performances. Beyond its exceptional shows, The Main also serves as a hub for learning and personal growth, offering youth acting classes, engaging artist discussions and workshops, and a rotating arts exhibit that graces the walls of the theater lobby.

Lovers of comedy will be pleased to hear that Punchlines at The Main brings local and nationally touring comics to Santa Clarita for a night of laughter in July, September and November, starting Saturday, July 1. For a wider range of talent, the 10 by 10 Variety Show is a chance for entertainers to take the stage for a 10-minute performance of their choosing at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Audience members will enjoy storytelling, magic, comedy, improv, music and other forms of entertainment by local and regional talent at this ever-changing event.

As part of the Summer Theatre Festival, presented by Santa Clarita Shakespeare, residents can expect “Heroes of Santa Clarita,” a world premiere comedy about the challenges of living in the suburbs, as well as “Wilde Tales” by Jeremy Bloom, five stories of love and loss from Oscar Wilde’s collection of stories for young people. These productions hit the stage July 14-16, 21-23 and 28-30. I’ll see you at The Main!

As we journey to the Canyon Country Community Center (18410 Sierra Highway), residents have the opportunity to venture through the “Sculpture Garden,” a magnificent exhibit created by artists Hiromi Takizawa and Elijah Woolridge. The exhibit features three standalone sculptures, inspired by Santa Clarita’s surroundings and inhabitants, including the western scrubb-jay, the iconic Vasquez Rocks and its beautiful wildflowers. Their goal was to combine art, local nature and the community to bring a sense of comfort and familiarity to the viewer, while also allowing one to gaze and wonder. These sculptures are a must-see. They transform the Canyon Country Community Center into an even more vibrant sight here in Santa Clarita.

Upon entering the first floor of Santa Clarita City Hall (23920 Valencia Blvd.), you may find yourself traveling through a world of fantasy. The current theme of the gallery, “Fantasy,” unites a collective of imaginative creators who present their unique visions of the extraordinary. Within the realm of “Fantasy,” our talented artists unveil their creative renditions of enchanting narratives, fairytales, mythical sagas and legendary tales. We cordially invite the community to embark on a journey through the mystical tapestry of art, where they too can forge their own interpretations of the scenes and stories found within this extraordinary exhibition.

Along with its scenic beauty, Santa Clarita breathes life into art and embraces the transformative power of creativity, which enriches the lives of our residents. Whether you are an art enthusiast or simply seeking inspiration, I invite you to visit any of these locations to be immersed in the magic of the arts.

Councilman Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].