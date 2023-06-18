Brush fire reported in Newhall 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
A brush fire was reported near the intersection of Park Street and 2nd Street in Newhall on Saturday at approximately 5:40 p.m., according to Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department 

The fire reached a size of just shy of an eighth of an acre and forward progress was stopped at approximately 4:10 p.m. 

Flores said no structures were threatened, even though the location of the fire was near a populated area.  

The fire was put out at approximately 6:30 p.m. 

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

