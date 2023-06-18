Brush fire reported in Newhall 

A brush fire was reported near the intersection of Park Street and 2nd Street in Newhall on Saturday at approximately 5:40 p.m., according to Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department

The fire reached a size of just shy of an eighth of an acre and forward progress was stopped at approximately 4:10 p.m.

Flores said no structures were threatened, even though the location of the fire was near a populated area.

The fire was put out at approximately 6:30 p.m.