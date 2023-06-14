CBS Film Series: ‘Larry & Me’ and ‘When Larry Met Larry’

News release

The CBS Film Series at Congregation Beth Shalom is scheduled June 25 to feature two short films about the life of radio and TV host Larry King.

“Larry & Me,” a short film about a long friendship, explores the lifelong bond formed between Larry King and his best friend, Herb Cohen, renowned negotiator and best-selling author, from their childhood days in Brooklyn to the pinnacle of King’s success at CNN and beyond.

“When Larry Met Larry,” a short film about King, his best friend (Herb) and the son he didn’t know he had, explores King’s discovery of an adult son and how the two men navigated the complex relationship.

The event, scheduled 2 p.m. June 25, features a Zoom question-and-answer session with director Lisa Melmed.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita. Admission $5 per person, includes popcorn and concessions. Raffle tickets will be on sale for $1 for your chance to win a $25 gift card. RSVP to [email protected] or 661-254-2411.