Chamber to host Black Business Month celebration

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its Black Business Council will host a Black Business Month celebration to acknowledge and show appreciation for Black-owned businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31, at 5:30 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts. During the event, attendees will have a chance to network, meet other business owners, and have an opportunity to hear from prominent Black business representatives.

“I am so honored to be chair of the Black Business Council as the SCV Chamber hosts its first Black Business Month celebration because it gives us an opportunity to focus on a community that is far too often underrepresented when it comes to access to capital and opportunities to build wealth,” Di Thompson, 2023 chair for the Black Business Council, said in a statement released by the chamber. “When we celebrate the contribution of Black business owners and entrepreneurs, it pays homage to them and their legacies, especially since celebrating this month recognizes the importance of Black-owned businesses when it comes to contributing to our economy as well.”

During the event, the SCV Chamber will honor a business and an individual for their work in the local business community.

“We are pleased to celebrate Black Business Month as it is an opportunity to highlight Black business owners’ achievements and successes, as well as celebrate their contributions to our economy,” Ivan Volschenk, president & CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “As we support minority-owned businesses, we are actively supporting economic growth, both locally and in the Black community. Every dollar spent helps keep tax dollars in our local neighborhood and creates more job opportunities.”

More details will be announced in the coming weeks as well as the inaugural honorees for this year’s celebration. Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be requested by emailing [email protected]. To register for the event, visit www.scvchamber.com and click on the Events tab.