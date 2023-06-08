Chick-fil-A eyeing SCV expansion 

The rumors have been flying faster than feathers in a coop.

Those looking for another spot for fast-food chicken might have cause to get excited, but nothing’s in the fryer just yet.

A second Chick-fil-A for the Santa Clarita Valley, which is being eyed for 27430 The Old Road, has a “project case progress” at about 8% complete, according to information on the county’s Department of Regional Planning website.

A third location, which would go into Canyon Country, also is still in the planning phases, according to city officials.

Santa Clarita has seen plans for a potential third Chick-Fil-A, but the proposed spot would need Planning Commission approval, according to the city, which shared details Wednesday of plans submitted for a spot next to Santa Clarita Lanes on Soledad Canyon Road.

“Chick-fil-A proposes to construct a new 2,771-square-foot drive-through restaurant at (21613 Soledad Canyon Road), including a new monument sign … a drive-through stack with a 46-car capacity and 17 on-site parking stalls,” according to an application obtained by The Signal.

The project proposes to subdivide the lot to separate the Chick-fil-A from the adjacent bowling alley; however, the property ownership will be the same for both parcels, with cross-access, traffic circulation and cross-parking agreements expected, according to the document.

A call Wednesday evening to the number listed for the applicant, Charles Kintsler of Laguna Beach-based Kingpin Properties, was not immediately returned.

“The project will provide revitalization of the existing center while avoiding any impact to adjacent right of way through the intentional drive-through design,” the application states, referring to a parking/queueing analysis that was completed.

A second location could also help with the congestion the current Chick-fil-A occasionally causes at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, according to the application.

“This proposed new Chick-fil-A will also help serve as a relief to the existing Santa Clarita location, thus helping to mitigate the crowds there,” it continues, noting there will be a dual drive-thru layout, with a second lane exclusively for app users.

The location would need Planning Commission approval because it’s in the city’s Planned Development Overlay Zone.

“The Planned Development Overlay Zone is generally in areas that are highly visible or major intersections or thoroughfares,” said Senior City Planner Patrick Leclair, with the idea being it gives city leadership a say in what gets permitted in significant areas.

The city’s first Chick-fil-A, which is located in the Valencia mall, opened July 29, 2010.

Officials with L.A. County’s Department of Regional Planning, which would have oversight for such approvals outside city limits, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday regarding The Old Road location.

However, the county’s EpicLA site indicates the application for a Chick-fil-A in the unincorporated portion of the SCV — which is being planned for just west of Interstate 5, south of the In-N-Out near Six Flags Magic Mountain — has obtained an oak tree-removal permit for its drive-thru.