CHP reports second freeway bear death in 4 days 





California Highway Patrol officers reported a second collision in a week that killed a bear on a Santa Clarita Valley highway, this time on its west side.

CHP officers first received reports of a bear being struck and killed in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, south of Templin Highway, around 10:26 p.m. Thursday, according to Officer A. Delos Reyes of the CHP Traffic Management Center, who declined to give his first name.

“The initial report was a pickup truck,” referring to the vehicle that struck the bear.

He did not have information from the report available regarding the age or size of the bear, he said. No one in the truck reported any injuries as a result of the collision.

The California Department of Transportation arrived about 11:30 p.m., Delos Reyes said. “The roadway was clear and everyone left the scene around 12:43 a.m.”

Delos Reyes said due to the time and remote location of the collision, it does not appear that a SigAlert was issued.

A black bear was struck and killed on Highway 14 on the east side of the SCV early Monday morning, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP Newhall area office.

In that incident, CHP officers initially responded to a report of a collision in the southbound lanes at 5:07 a.m., according to Officer Josh Greengard, who said officers weren’t aware of the age of the bear, but it was large enough to disable the first vehicle that struck it while it was crossing the road.