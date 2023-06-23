City library launches Chick Cam showing eggs incubating

News release

The Santa Clarita Public Library has been working “around the cluck” to offer residents, visitors and bird lovers the opportunity to watch chickens incubate, hatch and grow on the “Chick Cam.”

Four chicken eggs are in the incubator and over the next three weeks, the video will be broadcasted on a livestream to the city’s YouTube channel. The incubator keeps the eggs at a standard temperature and humidity, mimicking the perfect environment for the eggs to hatch.

The incubator also rolls the eggs for five seconds every hour. Viewers will be able to watch as the chicks peck their way out of their shells and be transferred into a transparent “brooding box,” where the public can see them grow online or in person in a few weeks.

If you would like to watch virtually, visit the city of Santa Clarita’s YouTube Channel at Youtube.com/@SantaClaritaGov. The entire program was funded by the Lunch at the Library grant from the California State Library to deliver summer reading and learning programs for children and teens, and health and wellness programs for families.

