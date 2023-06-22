Cocktails on the Roof returns Sept. 8

News release

Cocktails on the Roof, a fundraiser for the WiSH Education Foundation, is returning Sept. 8 at Hello Subaru of Valencia from 8 to 11 p.m., with a 7 p.m. early entry for VIP ticket holders.

Approximately 30 festival tents will offer a wide range of food and cocktails, along with dancing to a live DJ. Guests can reserve their own private lounge, a “home base” from which you can enjoy the evening.

Participants are expected to include Salt Creek Grille, Wolf Creek Restaurant, Cardenas Legacy Tequila, Speakeasy Bakery, Telco Brewery, Dulce Vida Spirits, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Honu, Jersey Mike’s, Lucky Luke’s, The HUB and more.

Tickets are available now, including a special through June only: four tickets for $340. Regular admission is $95 and VIP early entry is $125. A 10-foot by 10-foot lounge space includes signage and seating for eight to 10, including two VIP tickets, as well as volunteer servers for lounges only.

More event information can be found at wisheducationfoundation.org. Interested participants and sponsors can email Executive Director Amy Daniels at [email protected].