Cocktails on the Roof returns Sept. 8

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

Cocktails on the Roof, a fundraiser for the WiSH Education Foundation, is returning Sept. 8 at Hello Subaru of Valencia from 8 to 11 p.m., with a 7 p.m. early entry for VIP ticket holders.  

Approximately 30 festival tents will offer a wide range of food and cocktails, along with dancing to a live DJ. Guests can reserve their own private lounge, a “home base” from which you can enjoy the evening.  

Participants are expected to include Salt Creek Grille, Wolf Creek Restaurant, Cardenas Legacy Tequila, Speakeasy Bakery, Telco Brewery, Dulce Vida Spirits, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Honu, Jersey Mike’s, Lucky Luke’s, The HUB and more.  

Tickets are available now, including a special through June only: four tickets for $340. Regular admission is $95 and VIP early entry is $125. A 10-foot by 10-foot lounge space includes signage and seating for eight to 10, including two VIP tickets, as well as volunteer servers for lounges only. 

More event information can be found at wisheducationfoundation.org. Interested participants and sponsors can email Executive Director Amy Daniels at [email protected]

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS