College Briefs for June 1

3 local students named to dean’s list at George Fox University

Three local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2022 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

The following students received recognition:

• Santa Clarita: Shane McClendon, sophomore, psychology.

• Stevenson Ranch: Katie Brown, sophomore, business administration.

• Valencia: Monet LaFrance, senior, psychology.

George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 masters and doctoral degrees.

Local students make winter 2023 honor roll at Oregon State University

Names of students who have made the scholastic honor roll for winter 2023 have been announced by Oregon State University. A total of 12,307 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work.

Students on the honor roll included:

• Canyon Country: Marie I. Burdett, sophomore, psychology; Dae Hun Park, post baccalaureate, computer science.

• Castaic: Hannah A. D’Addario, junior, psychology.

• Newhall: Brianna Murillo, senior, psychology; Aidan A. Rosette, senior, business administration; Sienna M. Zamlich, senior, agricultural sciences.

• Santa Clarita: Robert J. Brymer, senior, sociology; Jeffrey Hughes, post baccalaureate, computer science; Emma N. Mejia, freshman, psychology; Julie C. Mucha, junior, zoology; Kathryn M. Mularky, senior, psychology; Gabrielle M. Reel, senior, psychology; Natalie R. Thun, sophomore, biohealth sciences.

• Valencia: Hailey M. Brewer, senior, environmental sciences; Sophia E. Bruno, sophomore, architectural engineering; Brandon M. Chin, post baccalaureate, computer science; Emily N. Gallegos, sophomore, human development and family science; Maddie S. Jensen, sophomore, tourism, recreation and adventure leadership; Tanner L. Miller, senior, sociology.