County health alert: Fentanyl, illicit narcotics found in pills from Mexican pharmacies

News release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a health alert warning residents that fentanyl and other illicit narcotics have been found in pharmaceuticals in Mexico. Residents should be aware that a new report indicates the pills were purchased at legitimate pharmacies.

The Los Angeles Times reported that 55 pills purchased from 29 pharmacies in eight cities in Mexico were tested, and more than 50% of the pills were determined to be counterfeit, according to a news release from Public Health.

More than a third of the 40 opioid pain medications purchased tested positive for illicit fentanyl rather than a prescription opioid medication. Twelve of 15 Adderall samples tested positive for other substances, including methamphetamine and ecstasy. Sometimes entire bottles that appeared to be factory-sealed were tainted, the release said.

According to the Times, the pharmacy locations included Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Tulum, Tijuana, Nuevo Progreso, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta. The pills that were purchased included Adderall, Percocet or oxycodone.

Fentanyl is a colorless and odorless opioid that is used for pain and anesthesia when prescribed by medical clinicians, but it is also illegally manufactured in clandestine labs and sold illicitly both on its own and mixed with other illicit substances such as methamphetamine and heroin. It is also being laced into counterfeit pills, including those resembling Xanax, MDMA, and powders such as heroin, methamphetamine, or cocaine. When taken, fentanyl can rapidly cause someone to stop breathing and die. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

The presence of fentanyl is causing an increased rate of overdose and death. The landscape of overdose deaths no longer primarily affects those who are using substances regularly. Due to fentanyl, health officials report they are seeing people overdose and die the first time they try an illicit substance or counterfeit pill.

Locally, the city of Santa Clarita began tracking fatal overdoses in response to community concerns in March 2021. From that point to the end of 2021, the city reported there were 13 overdose deaths. In 2022, officials believe there were at least 31, although that number may change as data and fatality investigations are finalized.

The county issued the following recommended actions for the public: