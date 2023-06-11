Deputies: Off-duty nurse saves child from car crash 

A two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Jason Drive and Flynn Drive in Canyon Country on Sunday morning resulted in one car smashing into a fire hydrant, a child being rescued and an arrest, according to Lt. Richard O’Neal, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.

As a result, one of the cars, a white four-door sedan, had its back end suspended in the air from the force of the water gushing from the hydrant.

In the car was a trapped child, who was valiantly saved by Shawn Spencer, an off-duty nurse who was on the scene of the crash before first responders arrived.

“It’s kind of an interesting case,” said O’Neal.

O’Neal said Spencer climbed up to the car and was able to pull the child out to safety.

Once deputies arrived on scene, the driver of the white sedan, a 26-year-old Canyon Country resident, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

It’s unknown, at the time of this publication, if additional charges such as child endangerment will be added.