Deputies seek help locating missing 13-year-old girl

By Signal Staff

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen, Maeleen Nicole Canchola. The 13-year-old girl was last seen leaving her residence in Saugus on Friday at approximately 3 p.m.

According to a Facebook page that has been created to spread awareness of the search, Tuesday was Canchola’s 14th birthday.

“We miss you Maeleen. We want to hold you. We want to see your beautiful face. We love you so much Mae Mae. Just find your way home to us. Your brother wants his big sister to kiss and talk to him. Please come home safe to us,” reads the page called “Finding Maeleen.” “You would not believe how many care about you and are searching. We all love you so much. So much. Please come home safe to us.”

Canchola is described as white with wavy blond hair and light gray eyes, standing 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark brown T-shirt paired with black pants featuring a “Punisher” skull logo on one leg.

“Her loved ones are concerned for her and asking for your help,” read a Nixle alert distributed by Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Missing person left her residence after an argument with her mother,” the Nixle alert said. “Possibly seen in the area of Griffith Drive and/or Bouquet Canyon Road near David Way.”

Sheriff’s deputies are urging anyone with information regarding Canchola’s whereabouts to contact Detective Gallegos at the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. To provide anonymous tips, you can contact #LACrimeStoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

“Please someone tell us something. Just a bread crumb to locate her,” reads a post on the Finding Maeleen Facebook page.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.