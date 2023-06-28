Fatal shooting under investigation at gun club 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday afternoon at Oak Tree Gun Club that’s now part of a death investigation, according to station officials.

Sgt. Sherry Clark said the person, who has not yet been identified, is believed to have been fatally injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Clark confirmed the coroner’s office has been called to the scene of the incident.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation as of 3 p.m.

L.A. County Fire Department personnel responded to the report of a shooting at the Oak Tree Gun Club on Wednesday afternoon, according to L.A. County fire officials.

“It looks like we were dispatched at 2:11 p.m. to the 23000 block of Coltrane Avenue,” according to Caitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

No one else appears to have been injured. She also said there was no further request for medical treatment once personnel arrived at the scene.

Oak Tree Gun Club personnel did not allow media access to the location.

A person who answered the phone at the gun club on Wednesday declined to comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.