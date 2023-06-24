Father arrested on suspicion of child endangerment 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 44-year-old father was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his 13-year-old son during an argument on Tuesday, according to Sgt. Joseph Mesa with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit.   

The altercation occurred at the 25700 block on Armstrong Circle and did not result in substantial injuries. No medical treatment was required. 

The father was arrested on suspicion of cruelty to a child with intent to cause great bodily injury. He was arrested two days after the incident on Thursday.  

