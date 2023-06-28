Fire responds to CHP officer EMS call    

Firefighters responded to an emergency medical service call for a California Highway Patrol Newhall officer on Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to Sand Canyon Road, a mile and a half south of Highway 14, at 3:43 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 4 p.m.

According to Caitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, the initial call detailed a CHP officer suffering from a possible stroke.

The officer was transported at 4:06 p.m. to a local hospital.

At the time of this publication, there is no information available as to the extent of the condition or injuries sustained.