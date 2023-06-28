Fire responds to CHP officer EMS call    

Signal file photo.
Signal file photo.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Firefighters responded to an emergency medical service call for a California Highway Patrol Newhall officer on Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to Sand Canyon Road, a mile and a half south of Highway 14, at 3:43 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 4 p.m.  

According to Caitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, the initial call detailed a CHP officer suffering from a possible stroke. 

The officer was transported at 4:06 p.m. to a local hospital.  

At the time of this publication, there is no information available as to the extent of the condition or injuries sustained.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS