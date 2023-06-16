Firefighters handle Stevenson Ranch house fire 

L.A. County firefighters put out a fire at a two-story single-family home in Stevenson Ranch within about 10 minutes of their arrival Friday, according to officials.

First responders were called to home in the 27000 block of Maple Tree Court around 1:46 p.m., according to Giovanni Sanchez, a representative of the L.A. County Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

Los Angeles County Firefighters respond to a structure fire on Maple Tree Court in Stevenson Ranch on Friday, 061623. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Initially the call came in as a structure fire,” Sanchez said. “It looks like (the call) was light smoke showing from the side yard.”

Firefighters arrived by 1:52 p.m. and had the flames knocked down by 2:03 p.m. Firefighters were cleared from the scene by about a half-hour later.

There was no indication from fire officials as to the extent of the damage to the home, he added. The cause of the fire was not immediately available.