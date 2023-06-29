No people or pets injured in animal hospital fire  

A small first-floor electrical fire broke out Wednesday evening at the Evergreen Animal Care Center in Newhall, and no people or pets were injured, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

“Everything’s OK and everything is still open,” said Brenda Castillo, manager of the facility. She added that the building was safely evacuated and there were no injuries to any people or any of the animals.

“We dispatched at 5:34 (p.m.),” said Supervisor Martin Rangel of the L.A. County Fire Department, adding that firefighters were still at the scene of the fire as of 6:07 p.m. “They do have knock-down as of 5:55 p.m.”

Rangel confirmed the center’s address at 23947 Newhall Ave., and that no one received medical treatment. He confirmed there were no requests for assistance from the Department of Animal Care and Control.

The incident was initially reported as an electrical fire with smoke showing on the first floor of the center.