FosterAll to host foster parent recruitment

News release

FosterAll, a not-for-profit organization committed to find foster families for the many children entering foster care, is hosting its “A Home for Every Child” event from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Higher Vision Church, 28776 The Old Road, Valencia.

The free, two-hour foster parent recruitment event will be offered in English and Spanish and will feature a foster parent panel, highlight requirements/eligibility and will conclude with a Q&A session. FosterAll has recruited and supported parents who foster and adopt for over 38 years. Additionally, FosterAll serves as a guide and partners with many well-established foster family agencies to help match parents with the agency that best suits their needs.

“We are excited to be in Santa Clarita again, and continue our non-stop work of finding loving, caring foster families for the many children who have been removed from their homes. The Santa Clarita community has always been committed to help these vulnerable children and we anticipate many being eager to help, again,” Lou Moore, FosterAll executive director, said in a prepared statement.

“We never thought we would be foster parents, until our granddaughter was born. We decided to foster her because we knew she needed a loving home,” Higher Vision Care Pastor Dwayne Pine said in the release. “Now we have an opportunity to help others understand the importance of fostering children. It will change lives for the better.”

For more information about FosterAll’s A Home for Every Child event at Higher Vision Church, visit www.FosterAll.org.