Friends of the Library host storytime presentation of ‘That Book Woman’

News release

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library presented a HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime event of the book “That Book Woman,” by Heather Henson, in the Community Room at the Valencia Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library on Saturday.

The presentation featured a cast member of the upcoming play, “The Book Women,” by Rachel Bublitz, opening at The Main in Old Town Newhall on Friday with showtimes this weekend and June 23-25.

The Friends’ storytime event included a reading of the book, “That Book Woman,” along with a special activity and a free children’s book from one of the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library’s used bookstores for every child in attendance.

“That Book Woman” honors the Pack Horse Librarians, who helped untold numbers of children see the stories amid the chicken scratch, and thus made them into lifetime readers. In the midst of the Great Depression, the group of determined librarians delivered books and magazines via horseback to the people of Appalachia in Eastern Kentucky.

“These dedicated librarians bring hope, dreams, and the promise that if we support one another, tomorrow will be better,” said a news release from the Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library.

“I am grateful that we can start holding more in-person events again,” Tyger White, president of the group, said in the release. “Libraries are about books, but even more than that, they are places to bring communities together.”

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library supports the library and, in addition to used bookstores located in each branch of the library, they also host events throughout the year. Memberships start at $10 and include a membership card that provides a free book (up to a $10 price) each month to members. Volunteer opportunities are also available. For more information, go to santaclaritafol.com or write to [email protected].

“The Book Women” is showing at The Main at 8 p.m. June 16, 17, 23 and 24, and at 2 p.m. June 18 and 25. Tickets ($18 adults, $10 children) are available at atthemain.org. The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall.