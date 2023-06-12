Garcia announces Congressional Art Competition winner: Emily Kai

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced that Emily Kai, a junior at Saugus High School, has been selected as the winner of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for California’s 27th District. Kai’s drawing, “All for US,” was selected by a panel of independent judges and will be sent to Washington, D.C., where it will hang in the halls of Congress.

“Emily’s artwork is an incredibly detailed and heartfelt tribute to our service members. I’m proud to display ‘All for US’ in the U.S. Capitol where it will be seen by members of Congress and visitors from all over the world,” Garcia said in a prepared statement. “Emily and all the students who submitted artwork for this competition are perfect examples of the impressive young talent right here in our communities.”

Garcia also announced the second- and third-place winners:

• Second Place: “The Oath to Humanity” by Makaela Meeks, West Ranch High School, 11th grade.

• Third Place: “Welcome Home” by Lindsey Nguegang, Castaic High School, 11th grade.

The second-place artwork will be displayed in Garcia’s Washington, D.C., office and the third-place artwork will be displayed in Garcia’s Santa Clarita office.

“The Oath to Humanity” by Makaela Meeks