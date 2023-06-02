Gunshot victim dropped off at HMNH by truck with bullet holes 

By Trevor Morgan and Rylee Holwager

Chris Torres/The Signal

One patient was delivered to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in a pickup truck with bullet holes on Thursday evening, according to reports from the scene.

An older-model black Chevy Colorado LT arrived at approximately 5 p.m. to the hospital with bullet holes and shattered side windows.

Two bullet holes were located on the truck’s rear window and three were on the passenger side of the truck.

According to Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic, the victim had sustained gunshot wounds.

Three people exited the vehicle and delivered one victim to the Henry Mayo emergency room.

Chris Torres/The Signal

According to Ray Moss, an employee at Henry Mayo, there is one known victim involved in the incident and the extent of the person’s injuries was unknown at the time of this publication

“One gunshot wound victim came to Henry Mayo,” said Lt. Marcus Phillips, a spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Chris Torres/The Signal

“We had a gunshot victim that we’re taking care of,” said Patrick Moody, a spokesman for Henry Mayo.

Three suspects were detained by SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies. One of the suspects was a female and there is no known description for the remaining suspects.

Chris Torres/The Signal

Deputies remained on the scene collecting evidence from the truck, as of the publication of this story.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Chris Torres/The Signal