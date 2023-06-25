HORSEIC: 100-by-100-foot brush fire knocked down  

Firefighters worked to knock down a reported brush fire in Valencia on Saturday evening, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to supervisor Wight, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department who declined to provide his first name, firefighters were dispatched at 6:32 p.m. They arrived at the scene of Avenue Tibbits and Anza Drive at 6:37 p.m.

Upon arrival, the fire was labeled as the “HORSEIC.”

Forward progress was stopped at 7 p.m. when the fire reached 100 feet by 100 feet in size.