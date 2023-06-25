HORSEIC: 100-by-100-foot brush fire knocked down  

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Firefighters worked to knock down a reported brush fire in Valencia on Saturday evening, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to supervisor Wight, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department who declined to provide his first name, firefighters were dispatched at 6:32 p.m. They arrived at the scene of Avenue Tibbits and Anza Drive at 6:37 p.m. 

Upon arrival, the fire was labeled as the “HORSEIC.” 

Forward progress was stopped at 7 p.m. when the fire reached 100 feet by 100 feet in size.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

