Hospital auxiliary to host Boot Scootin’ and Boogie the Night Away

News release

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a fundraising event, Boot Scootin’ and Boogie the Night Away, an entertaining, fun-filled evening to support patient care services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, the hospital announced.

The event is scheduled to be held at Lucky Luke Brewing on Saturday, June 24.

Boot Scootin’ and Boogie the Night Away will feature a live DJ and a professional line dance instructor. Additionally, attendees can enjoy food trucks and a variety of yard games. Each attendee will receive a free beverage during the event and will be provided a free bandana to add a touch of western flair to their outfits.

“We look forward to hosting this event and bringing our community together for an evening of fun and entertainment, all while supporting a great cause,” Debbie Burkhart, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary, said in the hospital’s news release. “By attending Boot Scootin’ and Boogie, attendees will both have a great time and be supporting patient care services at Henry Mayo.”

The event is scheduled 6-10 p.m. June 24 at Lucky Luke Brewing, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita. Tickets are $50 each or $75 for two. To purchase tickets or for more information about the event, visit henrymayo.com/boogie.