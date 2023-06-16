List of candidates for Hart board seat comes into picture 

With the application deadline now having passed, a total of seven people have tossed their proverbial hats into the ring for the open seat on the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board.

The opening was created when James Webb announced his resignation April 20, which became effective May 2.

The names of those who have submitted applications for the seat include (in alphabetical order): John Amneus, Eric Anderson, Thomas Gavin, Donald Rimac, Santa Rivera, Tyger White and Erin Wilson.

The district was still working to verify the candidates’ reported addresses that are within Trustee Area No. 4 boundaries as of Friday afternoon. The candidates’ redacted applications were requested but not immediately available as of this story’s publication, according to district officials.

The candidates are expected to be interviewed by the district during a June 28 meeting of the governing board at the district’s office.

“The newly appointed board member will be sworn in on July 19, with the term set to expire in December 2024,” according to the district’s website.

The candidates must be over 18 and reside within the boundaries of Trustee Area No. 4, largely the Hart district’s southeastern corner, which has Canyon High and Sierra Vista within its boundaries.

The person must also, per California Education Code 35107, be a registered voter who is not disqualified by the Constitution or laws of the state from holding a civil office, according to the district’s website.

In a news release issued by the district, Webb, who was elected to the seat in November 2020, said he was stepping down in order to be able to spend more time with his family, which includes caring for his elderly parents.

He ran against incumbent Steve Sturgeon, who recently announced on social media he had moved out of state.

“This has been a difficult decision given my ongoing commitment to the important work that is happening in the Hart district. I’m proud of the Hart district and what we’ve accomplished together,” Webb said in the previously reported release. “It’s tough to leave, but I’m confident my colleagues on the board will keep leading with One Hart, focused on ensuring that our students are ‘Opportunity Ready.’”