Man arrested on suspicion of paraphernalia possession, metal knuckle possession 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Deputies arrested a homeless man after inspecting what appeared to be his abandoned vehicle with its windows down on Thursday, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

“A male was lying down and quickly sat up and exited the vehicle as they approached with their flashlights,” wrote Jensen in an email to The Signal. “They observed narcotics paraphernalia and detained the driver.” 

Upon further search, Jensen wrote, deputies discovered metal knuckles in the vehicle — which are illegal. He was subsequently released on citation to appear in a court at a later date.  

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

