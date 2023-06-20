Man arrested on suspicion of paraphernalia possession, metal knuckle possession 

Deputies arrested a homeless man after inspecting what appeared to be his abandoned vehicle with its windows down on Thursday, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“A male was lying down and quickly sat up and exited the vehicle as they approached with their flashlights,” wrote Jensen in an email to The Signal. “They observed narcotics paraphernalia and detained the driver.”

Upon further search, Jensen wrote, deputies discovered metal knuckles in the vehicle — which are illegal. He was subsequently released on citation to appear in a court at a later date.