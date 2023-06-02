McLean tapped for regional leadership roles

News release

Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped for leadership roles with the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments and Southern California Association of Governments.

“It is an honor to serve the Santa Clarita community not just as a member of the City Council, but also as a champion for local issues at the regional, county and state levels. I will continue to be a strong advocate and ensure the voices of Santa Clarita Valley residents are heard,” McLean said in a prepared statement.

On May 26, McLean was unanimously re-elected to serve as chair of the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments. As the city of Santa Clarita’s representative on the SFVCOG, McLean works with leaders from the city and county of Los Angeles, as well as the cities of Burbank, Glendale and San Fernando, to increase coordination and improve the regional economy, mobility and safety.

In her role as chair, McLean will seek to further SFVCOG’s mission to improve the movement of people and goods in the North Los Angeles County and San Fernando Valley COG region by implementing projects and programs critical to improved transportation opportunities for businesses, commuters and residents, the release said.

McLean was also unanimously appointed by the SFVCOG to serve as its representative on the Southern California Association of Governments’ Transportation Policy Committee.

To learn more about SFVCOG, visit SFVCOG.org. To learn more about SCAG, visit scag.ca.gov.