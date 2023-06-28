Mitzi Like appointed to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital board

News release

Mitzi Like, president and CEO of LBW Insurance and Financial Services, has been appointed to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital board of directors.

Like has served on the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation board of directors since 2008 and was the foundation board chair from 2013 to 2015. She was appointed to the hospital governing board on June 5.

“Mitzi is both a business and philanthropic leader in Santa Clarita and I am very pleased to welcome her to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital board of directors,” Chris Luechtefeld, chair of the Henry Mayo board, said in a news release. “She has a long and distinguished record of service to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and to our community.”

As president and CEO of LBW Insurance and Financial Services, Like’s roles include the development of growth strategies, overseeing daily operations and managing the firm’s largest book of business.

With a deep-rooted connection to the Santa Clarita Valley since 1980, Like relocated her business to the area in 2004, the release said. LBW Insurance and Financial Services is a family-owned independent agency that has been advising businesses and individuals since 1922.

Like has received honors including recognition as a “Business Woman of the Decade” and a top “Trusted Advisor” by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. She has also been named a member of the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s “Valley 200.” Under Like’s leadership, on multiple occasions LBW Insurance and Financial Services has been ranked among the “Best Places to Work in Los Angeles” and one of the region’s “Fastest Growing Companies.” Mitzi Like

Like is an active member of various industry organizations, including ProVisors, Vistage, the National Alliance for Insurance Education, and the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of California. In addition to her role on the Henry Mayo Hospital and Foundation boards, Like also serves on the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp. board of directors.

When she’s not in the office, Like regularly attends Los Angeles Kings hockey games. She also enjoys golfing, cherishing moments with her grandchildren, and spending quality time with her husband, Randy.

Henry Mayo’s board of directors is charged with overseeing the overall quality and sustainability of hospital services, facilities, finances, properties and affairs. Each board member may hold terms of up to 12 years. All board members are community-minded individuals who receive no compensation for their services on the board, the release said. Appointments are recommended by a separate Governance Committee consisting of the CEO, board chair, chief of staff and other members of the community.