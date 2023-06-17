One patient transported in crash that starts half-acre brush fire 

One patient was transported to a local hospital as a result of a traffic collision that sparked a half-acre brush fire near Highway 14 on Saturday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Capt. Manny Sampang, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to reports of a vehicle fire on the northbound side of Highway 14 at 1:44 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 1:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned that the vehicle fire was a result of a vehicle collision and spread to nearby brush, according to Sampang.

The fire was labeled as the “HURSTIC.”

One person involved in the collision sustained injury and was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

At the time of this publication, the extent of the sustained injury and condition of the patient are unknown.

Forward progress was declared stopped at 2:01 p.m. at half an acre.