One person transported out of SCV Sheriff’s Station 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

One patient was transported out of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 1:59 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 2:05 p.m.  

The original call was reported as a medical emergency.  

One patient was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital from the station.   

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was unable to comment on the incident at the time of this publication.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS