One person transported out of SCV Sheriff’s Station 

One patient was transported out of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 1:59 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 2:05 p.m.

The original call was reported as a medical emergency.

One patient was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital from the station.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was unable to comment on the incident at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.