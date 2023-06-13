PHOTOS: Santa Clarita Ballet puts spotlight on classic performances

Proud parents and ballet enthusiasts packed the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Saturday afternoon for the Santa Clarita Ballet Company’s rendition of “Hansel & Gretel” and “The Twelve Dancing Princesses.”
“The Twelve Dancing Princesses,” choreographed by Tawny Gentry Clement, was the first show of the day and incorporated a mix of high school dancers along with the young ballet students. “Hansel & Gretel,” choreographed by Carol Guidry, followed after a short intermission and starred the graduating seniors and alumni of the program.
“The Twelve Dancing Princesses”
“Hansel & Gretel”