PHOTOS: Santa Clarita Ballet puts spotlight on classic performances

Proud parents and ballet enthusiasts packed the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Saturday afternoon for the Santa Clarita Ballet Company’s rendition of “Hansel & Gretel” and “The Twelve Dancing Princesses.”

“The Twelve Dancing Princesses,” choreographed by Tawny Gentry Clement, was the first show of the day and incorporated a mix of high school dancers along with the young ballet students. “Hansel & Gretel,” choreographed by Carol Guidry, followed after a short intermission and starred the graduating seniors and alumni of the program.

“The Twelve Dancing Princesses”

Princess Jacqueline, played by Sophia Sadaqatmal, performs during “The Twelve Dancing Princesses” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

The King, played by Corey Marshall, and the Queen Mother, played by Suzanne Jolie Narbonne, perform during “The Twelve Dancing Princesses” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal Two of the 12 Dancing Princesses perform during “The Twelve Dancing Princesses” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

The twelve princesses perform for the King, played by Corey Marshall, and the Queen Mother, played by Suzanne Jolie Narbonne, during “The Twelve Dancing Princesses” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

The twelve princesses perform together during “The Twelve Dancing Princesses” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal Princess Genevieve, played by Kira Gilliam, performs during “The Twelve Dancing Princesses” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Bunnies perform during “The Twelve Dancing Princesses” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal The Hedgehogs perform during “The Twelve Dancing Princesses” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Coral soloist Analise Baker performs during “The Twelve Dancing Princesses” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

One of the Squirrels interact with Princess Marguerite during “The Twelve Dancing Princesses” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal Princess Marguerite, played by Briana McCoy, and Jacques Herbert, played by Alec Talbott, perform their dance during their marriage ceremony surrounded by the cast of “The Twelve Dancing Princesses” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal The mermaids perform during “The Twelve Dancing Princesses” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Tawny Gentry Clement is given a round of applause for her choreography work for “The Twelve Dancing Princesses” following the performance presented by Santa Clarita Ballet at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“Hansel & Gretel”

Hansel, played by Jeremiah Bernal, and Gretel, played by Kira Gilliam, begin their search for strawberries in Act II of “Hansel & Gretel” presented by Santa Clarita Ballet at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

The forest creatures perform in Act II of “Hansel & Gretel” presented by Santa Clarita Ballet at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal Gretel, played by Kira Gilliam, looks for strawberries in Act II of “Hansel & Gretel” presented by Santa Clarita Ballet at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Gingerbread children celebrate after Hansel removes the spell on them and restores their sight in Act III of Hansel & Gretel presented by Santa Clarita Ballet at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Hansel, played by Jeremiah Bernal, and Gretel, played by Kira Gilliam, dance after finding a gingerbread cottage in Act III of Hansel & Gretel presented by Santa Clarita Ballet at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Hansel, played by Jeremiah Bernal, and Gretel, played by Kira Gilliam, begin their search for strawberries in Act II of Hansel & Gretel presented by Santa Clarita Ballet at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal Gretel, played by Kira Gilliam, dances with the Roses in Act II of Hansel & Gretel presented by Santa Clarita Ballet at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Hansel, played by Jeremiah Bernal, Gretel, played by Kira Gilliam, Father, played by Corey Marshall and Mother, played by Suzanne Jolie Narbonne, reunite in Act III of “Hansel & Gretel” presented by Santa Clarita Ballet at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Hansel, played by Jeremiah Bernal, and Gretel, played by Kira Gilliam, perform with The Witch, played by Cari Mayfield, in Act III of Hansel & Gretel presented by Santa Clarita Ballet at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Sandman, played by Briana McCoy, dances in Act II of Hansel & Gretel presented by Santa Clarita Ballet at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal The Dew Fairy, played by Annie Han, attempts to wake up Hansel, played by Jeremiah Bernal, and Gretel, played by Kira Gilliam, in Act II of Hansel & Gretel presented by Santa Clarita Ballet at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal