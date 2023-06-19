Physician’s assistant joins Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care

News release

Physician’s Assistant Christina Soliman has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care. Soliman joins Dr. Anirudh Rai and Dr. James Weagley, bringing the number of providers at the primary care practice to three.

“We are delighted that Christina Soliman has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care,” Sian Durham, senior director of Ambulatory Care at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, said in a prepared statement. “She has a wealth of experience in and a particular interest in women’s health that is a welcome addition to our practice.”

Soliman previously served as a physician’s assistant at Providence ExpressCare in Chatsworth, where she performed physical examinations, diagnosed and treated illnesses, ordered and interpreted lab tests, conducted procedures, and provided patient education and counseling.

Prior to that, Soliman served as a physician’s assistant at Samuel Dixon Family Health Center in Newhall, where she had a focus on women’s health, and at SCV Quality Care, an urgent care facility in Valencia. Soliman has a broad medical background, having previously worked at Providence Holy Cross Hospital in Mission Hills as a phlebotomist, where she obtained blood specimens and monitored glucose levels, among other duties.

Soliman obtained her master of science degree in physician assistant studies from Touro College, School of Health Sciences in Bay Shore, New York. Prior to that, she earned her bachelor’s degree in physician assistant studies from Howard University in Washington, D.C. Additionally, she holds a bachelor’s degree in biology-premedical from the University of California, Riverside.

For more information, call 661-200-1710 or visit henrymayoprimarycare.com.