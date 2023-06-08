Planning OKs industrial warehouse, new field  

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission approved a pair of projects in the Golden Valley area on Tuesday.

The first approval went to The Farm, which was seeking a conditional use permit to put an outdoor soccer practice field on a 3.3-acre former industrial lot off Golden Valley Road, and the other a new industrial warehouse just north of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.

Gino Camilleri, co-owner of The Farm, said Wednesday he was excited about the new field, which will help address what he called a shortage of such facilities in the area.

“Santa Clarita has a lack of fields, and we’ve kind of outgrown our space, and we had the opportunity to build out our backlot,” Camilleri said.

The Farm offers baseball and softball training for youth, but with the new addition, the business will be able to partner with Legends FC, a local club soccer team, to offer its players a practice space. The expansion also allows The Farm to offer more services, including more fielding practice in baseball and softball.

The Planning Commission also approved Pacific Industrial’s request for permission to build a 174,000-square-foot warehouse with supporting office space at 26313 Golden Valley Road.

The building would have a maximum height of 52 feet, and include 9,000 square feet of office as part of the project.

There would also be 24 truck-loading docks for the project, which is located in the Business Park Zone and also within the Jobs Creation Overlay Zone.

The reason the project needs Planning Commission approval is the entitlement requested due to the city’s hillside ordinance, which requires approval for any grading of an average cross slope greater than 15%. The slope in question on Golden Valley was determined to be approximately 31%, according to Senior Planner Dave Peterson.

The project site previously was subject to a cleanup from the state Department of Toxic Substances Control after previous use by an aerospace manufacturer, as well as being next to a lot that was owned by a weapons tester.

“The subject property is directly adjacent to the Porta Bella property, a former munitions testing facility, and the subject property itself was once used for the storage and testing of chemical powders,” according to the Planning Commission agenda.

The DTSC determined the lot needed no further action as of January 2022.

“However, given the amount of cut and fill required for the project (190,000 cubic yards), and given the nature of past uses on the subject property and adjacent property, the following measure would mitigate any potential impact to a level that is less than significant: soil management plan. The applicant shall prepare and implement a soil management plan for the removal of any identified contaminated soils and their transportation off-site. The plan shall be prepared in coordination with the city and Los Angeles County Fire Department,” according to the city’s agenda item for the project.