Red Cross LA honors volunteers

News release

Volunteers, who make up 90% of the American Red Cross workforce, were honored at the annual Volunteer Excellence Awards recently in Los Angeles. The honorees included Canyon Country resident Dzian Tran.

“Demonstrating their distinguished service and dedication to the Red Cross mission, these volunteers selflessly donated more than 184,000 hours in 2022 to address the needs of those reeling from record-breaking disasters,” said a statement released by the Red Cross.

The 10 award winners, along with the more than 6,700 volunteers in the LA Region, received praise and gratitude during the gems-themed awards program for their enduring commitment during a challenging year. In 2022, Red Cross LA Volunteers provided disaster assistance to over 400 Angelenos, installed more than 3,600 smoke alarms, provided over 1,800 emergency communications for deployed military members, responded to the first blood crisis in more than a decade and deployed over 200 volunteers to respond to disasters across the country.

Tran, of Canyon Country, was presented with the Outstanding Youth award.

“Dzian joined the Red Cross at the age of 13 and grew through demonstrated leadership and dedication to now serve as youth executive board president,” the Red Cross release said. “Mobilizing volunteers from various schools to provide opportunities in the Youth Corps, they have been instrumental in engaging youth corps in the Northern Valleys.”

“Our volunteers are our heroes. Whether responding to a local or national disaster, supporting our military members and their family, our volunteers are the lifeblood of the Red Cross mission,” Joanne Nowlin, CEO of the Red Cross Los Angeles Region, said in the release.

Other award recipients included: Brooke Casanova of Los Angeles (Rising Star Award); Pamela Wilson of Lakewood (Biomedical Achievement); Michael Farrar of Norwalk (Services to the Armed Forces); Patrick Shea of Rancho Palos Verdes (Disaster Preparedness & Response); Mimi Teller of Hollywood (Communications Award); Josie Tong of Pacific Palisades (International Services); Dee Falasco of West Covina (Special Citation for Exceptional Volunteer Service); Timothy Dahlum of Los Angeles (Volunteer Leadership); and Kat Walsh of Torrance (Clara Barton Honor Award for Meritorious Volunteer Leadership).