RICK Engineering opens office in Santa Clarita

News release

RICK Engineering Co., a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm serving the western United States, has opened its 11th office in Santa Clarita, at 24501 Town Center Drive, Suite 103.

RICK will provide civil engineering, design and consulting services to clients in both the public and private market sectors, serving the Santa Clarita Valley and the High Desert.

Hoon Hahn, a registered civil engineer with 29 years of experience, including 22 years with the city of Santa Clarita, has joined RICK to lead the Santa Clarita office.

RICK has been active in the region for 15 years, according to Don Druse, principal of the 68-year-old, San Diego-headquartered firm, who has been principal-in-charge of all Santa Clarita projects.

“Starting in 2008, RICK’s San Luis Obispo office worked on Westfield’s Valencia Town Center project in Santa Clarita, coordinating with Hoon, while he was in the Engineering Services division. RICK continued its collaboration with Hoon on public works projects for more than a decade, developing a lasting partnership,” Druse said in a statement released by the company.

RICK has been involved in providing engineering services on a variety of projects and has collaborated with several local consultants in the region.

“Working with the RICK team all these years showed me what a professional and conscientious company it is,” Hahn said in the release. “I admired their rich positive culture and how the staff was valued. I knew RICK was a company I wanted to work for in the future. With this opportunity, I look forward to building on what Don and Tom Martin have established in Santa Clarita and teaming up with the great local consultants I’ve come to know here.”

“We are excited that Hoon has decided to join us and lead the Santa Clarita office,” Kai E. Ramer, president and chief operating officer of RICK, said in the release. “Hoon’s public works expertise and knowledge of the region are invaluable in enabling us to serve the Santa Clarita Valley at the highest level.”