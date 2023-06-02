Salvation Army to host open house

News release

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps is welcoming the community to a free open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at their local headquarters, 22935 Lyons Ave.

The open house is celebrating National Doughnut Day — which was Friday — and staff members and volunteers will provide resources to attendees and offer snacks and refreshments, including doughnuts.

This inaugural open house encourages residents throughout the city of Santa Clarita to learn more about the Salvation Army and sign up for programs such as their annual Summer Camp for children and teens.

The Salvation Army has a close history with doughnuts. During World War I, a group of volunteers known as the “Doughnut Girls” were sent to France to provide comfort and support to soldiers on the frontlines by serving them doughnuts and coffee. Their selfless acts of kindness brought a taste of home and lifted the spirits of the troops.

The Salvation Army provides emergency assistance to individuals and families facing homelessness, operates an on-site food pantry and distribution center, facilitates afterschool programs for local students and creates workshops for adults to help improve their circumstances and enhance their long-term goals.

To learn more about the Salvation Army or to get more information on resources available, visit santa.clarita.salvationarmy.org, call 661-799-5841 or email [email protected].