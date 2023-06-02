Santa Clarita Runners announce 39th running of Independence Day Classic

News release

The Santa Clarita Runners has announced its 39th Annual Independence Day Classic 5K, 10K, and Kids K Run to celebrate America’s independence. The event will take place on July 4 at Newhall Park preceding the city’s Fourth of July Parade.

The Independence Day Classic welcomes people of all ages and abilities while celebrating America’s independence. The event features a 5K run/walk and a 10K run for adults and a Kids K run for children. The 5K and 10K races are staggered to allow participants to run in both races to complete the 15K Challenge if desired.

“We are thrilled to offer the Independence Day Classic as an exciting way for the community to come together and celebrate Independence Day,” Santa Clarita Runners President Paola Howard said in a prepared statement. “The races are perfect for people of all abilities and ages to enjoy a fun-filled day of exercise and celebration.”

The Independence Day Classic 5K will take runners along the parade route, and the 10K along the South Fork Bike Path. Participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt, finisher’s medal and free race photos.

Registration for the Independence Day Classic is now open with discounted pricing. Participants can sign up on the event’s website or directly at bit.ly/3MI0RUz. Event proceeds will benefit area nonprofits, including cross-country programs for the local high schools.

“We invite everyone to come out and join us for this exciting event and help support a great cause while celebrating America’s independence,” Howard added.

The event will follow all local and state health guidelines to ensure the safety of all participants. Water stations will be available along the course routes.

For more information about the Independence Day Classic, visit id5k.scrunners.org.