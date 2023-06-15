SCV Corvette Club to host food drive Saturday

News release
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club is hosting a food drive benefitting the SCV Food Pantry on Saturday at Sam’s Club, 26468 Carl Boyer Drive.
The food drive runs from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., and the Corvette Club has released a list of the most-needed items, including:
• Peanut butter.
• Pasta or rice.
• Dry soup (ramen/cup of noodles).
• Macaroni & cheese.
• Cereal, granola bars, popcorn, nuts, natural fruit snacks.
• Canned tomatoes*: diced, stewed, sauce, puree, paste.
• Canned vegetables*: green beans, peas, corn, carrots.
• Canned soup*, chili, stew.
• Canned fruit: fruit cocktail, peaches, pears, pineapple.
• Dried beans: black, pinto, kidney, white or lentils.
• Canned beans*: baked beans, kidney, refried.
• Canned meat: tuna, chicken, spam.
• Toothbrushes/toothpaste.
• Bar soap.
• Deodorant (men’s and women’s).
• Shampoo/conditioner.
• Baby wipes.
• Disposable Diapers (sizes 3 and above).
* Items marked with an asterisk indicate that low-sodium alternatives are also needed for senior clients.