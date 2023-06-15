SCV Corvette Club to host food drive Saturday

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club is hosting a food drive benefitting the SCV Food Pantry on Saturday at Sam’s Club, 26468 Carl Boyer Drive.

The food drive runs from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., and the Corvette Club has released a list of the most-needed items, including:

• Peanut butter.

• Pasta or rice.

• Dry soup (ramen/cup of noodles).

• Macaroni & cheese.

• Cereal, granola bars, popcorn, nuts, natural fruit snacks.

• Canned tomatoes*: diced, stewed, sauce, puree, paste.

• Canned vegetables*: green beans, peas, corn, carrots.

• Canned soup*, chili, stew.

• Canned fruit: fruit cocktail, peaches, pears, pineapple.

• Dried beans: black, pinto, kidney, white or lentils.

• Canned beans*: baked beans, kidney, refried.

• Canned meat: tuna, chicken, spam.

• Toothbrushes/toothpaste.

• Bar soap.

• Deodorant (men’s and women’s).

• Shampoo/conditioner.

• Baby wipes.

• Disposable Diapers (sizes 3 and above).

* Items marked with an asterisk indicate that low-sodium alternatives are also needed for senior clients.