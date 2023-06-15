SCV Corvette Club to host food drive Saturday

Corvette vehicles are parked in front of the Sam’s Club grocery store on Carl Boyer Drive for the The Santa Valley Corvette Club Biannual Food Drive on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal
News release  

The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club is hosting a food drive benefitting the SCV Food Pantry on Saturday at Sam’s Club, 26468 Carl Boyer Drive.  

The food drive runs from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., and the Corvette Club has released a list of the most-needed items, including:  

• Peanut butter.  

• Pasta or rice.  

• Dry soup (ramen/cup of noodles).   

• Macaroni & cheese. 

• Cereal, granola bars, popcorn, nuts, natural fruit snacks. 

• Canned tomatoes*: diced, stewed, sauce, puree, paste.  

• Canned vegetables*: green beans, peas, corn, carrots. 

• Canned soup*, chili, stew. 

• Canned fruit: fruit cocktail, peaches, pears, pineapple. 

• Dried beans: black, pinto, kidney, white or lentils. 

• Canned beans*: baked beans, kidney, refried. 

• Canned meat: tuna, chicken, spam. 

• Toothbrushes/toothpaste.          

• Bar soap.                        

• Deodorant (men’s and women’s).                                       

• Shampoo/conditioner.  

• Baby wipes.  

• Disposable Diapers (sizes 3 and above).                                                          

* Items marked with an asterisk indicate that low-sodium alternatives are also needed for senior clients. 

